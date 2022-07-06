Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati Lenovo celebrates with his trophy on the podium after winning the Dutch GP at the TT Circuit Assen in Netherlands June 26, 2022. — Reuters pic

MILAN, July 6 — Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia admitted that he drove his car into a ditch in Ibiza while he was over the legal alcohol limit in the early hours of Tuesday.

Bagnaia, last year’s runner-up in the MotoGP championship, is currently on a summer break after the Dutch Grand Prix, with the season set to resume next month at Silverstone.

The Italian rider has endured a frustrating season with four non-finishes but claimed his third victory of the year in Assen last month. The 25-year-old said he was celebrating his race win with friends in Ibiza.

“As I was leaving the disco at 3 am, I was facing a roundabout when I ended up with the front wheels in a ditch without involving other vehicles or people,” Bagnaia wrote on Instagram.

“However, the alcohol test carried out by the police found that the blood alcohol level was higher than what is allowed by Spanish law.

“I am sorry for what happened; I am practically a non-drinker and it was a serious carelessness that should not have happened.

“I apologise to everyone, and I can assure you that I have learned my lesson. Never get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol.” Ducati did not respond to a request for comment.

Bagnaia is currently fourth in the riders’ championship, 66 points behind leader and reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo. — Reuters