Malaysian men’s doubles players Aaron Chia (right) and Soh Wooi Yik are jubilant after beating Japanese players Akira Koga and Taichi Saito in the qualifying round match of the Petronas Malaysian Open 2022 at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil, June 29, 2022. Aaron and Wooi Yik won 22-18, 21-19. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — National top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik exacted revenge for their second-round loss in the 2021 Denmark Open at the hands of Akira Koga-Taichi Saito by eliminating the Japanese pair in the opening round of the 2022 Malaysia Open Badminton Championships today.

Fifth seeds Aaron-Wooi Yik overcame some nervy moments to beat the unseeded Japanese pair 21-18 in the opening game.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallists then closed out the match with a 21-19 win in the second game, to level their head-to-head score at 1-1.

Aaron-Wooi Yik will meet Terry Hee Yong Kai-Loh Kean Hean in the second round tomorrow for a place in the last eight.

The Singaporean pair had earlier seen off South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae 21-14, 21-19.

Meanwhile, Aaron was delighted to avenge their 19-21, 13-21 loss in Denmark last year and was raring to make Terry-Kean Hean their next victims in this tournament.

Although a few high-profile shuttlers have been sent packing in the tournament, Wooi Yik believed they can avoid a similar fate, especially in tomorrow’s action.

Women’s singles top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and world number three mixed doubles pair Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino, also from Japan, were among the notable first-round casualties so far.

“We are not worried. The important thing is for us to upset other players,” Wooi Yik told reporters at the mixed zone after the match today. — Bernama