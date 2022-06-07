Better known as ‘Uncle Freddy’, Freddy Wilfred Vias was instrumental in powering the Federation of Malaya hockey team’s appearance at the Melbourne 1956 Olympics. — Picture from Facebook/Olympic Council of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Former national hockey player Freddy Wilfred Vias died at his home in Petaling Jaya this afternoon. He was 93.

His death was confirmed by the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) in a Facebook post.

Better known as “Uncle Freddy”, he was instrumental in powering the Federation of Malaya hockey team’s appearance at the Melbourne 1956 Olympics. He played in the national team in the 1950s and was team captain in 1954.

Freddy was also elected as Johor Hockey Association secretary from 1950 to 1953 and Negri Sembilan Hockey Association secretary from 1956 and 1957.

He also played a significant role in the development of sports in Malaysia in various capacities, serving in the Culture, Youth and Sports Ministry as a State Culture Youth and Sports Officer (1966-1970), Sports Division Officer (1972-1980), Director of Sports (1980-1981) and Director-General of the National Sports Council (April 1, 1981 to December 31, 1981).

In addition, Freddy was inducted into the OCM Hall of Fame in 2004 for his great contributions in the development of sports in Malaysia and has was selected as one of the 80 torchbearers for the Olympic Torch Relay held in conjunction with the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on April 21, 2008 in Kuala Lumpur.

“The death of Freddy Wilfred is a great loss to the sporting fraternity in Malaysia. May he rest in peace,” the OCM said. — Bernama