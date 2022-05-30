Norway’s Casper Ruud reacts after winning against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz at the end of their men’s singles match on day nine of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Suzanne-Lenglen in Paris, May 30, 2022. — AFP pic

PARIS, May 30 — Eighth seed Casper Ruud became the first Norwegian man to reach the French Open quarter-finals today with a four-set win against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

The 23-year-old held off a brief Hurkacz fightback to win 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 and will face either fellow Scandinavian youngster Holger Rune of Denmark or fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday.

Ruud is into his first ever Grand Slam quarter-final as he continues an impressive season which has seen him win two clay-court titles.

“It’s been a goal of mine to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam,” said Ruud, who missed the Australian Open with injury.

“I didn’t have the chance to play the Australian Open. Roland Garros is always a big goal, but even more so this year because I missed Australia.” He dominated the first two sets before Hurkacz, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last year, battled back to force a fourth.

The Pole led by a break as he looked to take the match to a decider, but he could not maintain his momentum as Ruud moved 5-2 in front.

Hurkacz saved a match point on his own serve, but Ruud closed it out in the next game.

“Luckily, it was looking a bit dark for me in the fourth set as well but I managed to break him a couple of times,” he said.

Ruud won his only previous clay-court match against Tsitsipas last year and has won all three of his previous ATP meetings with Rune. — AFP