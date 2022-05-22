National men's cyclist Mohamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff wins gold in men's road race at the 31st SEA Games, Hanoi, May 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

HANOI, May 22 — The national contingent’s gold medal hunt did not stop after reaching the set target of 36 gold medals yesterday, when it managed to add another on the 14th day of the 31st SEA Games here, today.

It came from cyclist Muhammad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff in the men’s road race event.

The weightlifting event also saw another bronze medal won by Muhammad Erry Hidayat in the men’s 73-kilogramme (kg) category.

Despite failing to bag the gold for Malaysia, Muhammad Erry’s achievement of 143kg for snatch and 173kg for clean and jerk (316kg total) is commendable, as it surpassed his personal record of 141kg for snatch and 171kg for clean and jerk (312kg) achieved in 2020.

Meanwhile, Johnathan Wong-Nurul Syasya Nadiah Mohd Arifin had a lackluster performance in the mixed team 10-metre (m) air pistol event as the duo crashed out in the qualifying round.

Meanwhile, another gold medal is already in the hands of the Malaysian camp as two national badminton pairs will compete in the mixed doubles final tomorrow.

The all-Malaysian affair has been setup as each pair defeated their opponents from Indonesia in the semi-finals.

The success of Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei and Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See in reaching the final stage will also end the country’s 23-year drought for the title in the event at the SEA Games.

Malaysia is also hoping for Lim Kok Leong to add another gold medal when the 27-year-old snooker player has advanced to the men’s singles final tomorrow.

The two-time national champion, who won his first gold at the Games this time after topping the 6-Red singles event on Tuesday, will face Thai snooker legend James Wattana.

Meanwhile, Malaysia will also have the opportunity to snatch a gold in the Muay Thai event on the 15th day of the Games when two national participants will compete in the finals.

Nur Amisha Azrilrizal will compete in the final of the Elite Women’s Under 51 kilogramme (kg) event against Thai athlete Srila Oo Wansawang while Ahmad Nor Iman Aliff Rakib will face Huynh Hoang Phi from Vietnam in the Elite Men’s Under 54kg event.

At the end of the 14th day, Malaysia remain in sixth position with 37 gold, 40 silver and 81 bronze medals.

Hosts Vietnam remain in the lead after collecting a total of 181 gold, 106 silver and 106 bronze, far above their nearest rivals Thailand with 75-91-121 followed by Indonesia (59-79-69), the Philippines (47-65-89) and Singapore in fifth place with 47-44-67. — Bernama