KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Malaysians in Saudi Arabia, particularly in the western region of the country, as well as those performing umrah and visiting holy sites, have been advised to stay alert to current developments and remain calm, according to a notice issued by the Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah.

In a Facebook post, the Consulate General also urged Malaysians in the affected areas to download the MyWorld Alert application immediately to monitor the latest situation and to facilitate assistance should the need arise.

It also reminded Malaysians to refrain from posting or writing anything that could be interpreted as disrupting public order in the country, as such actions constitute an offence under local laws.

According to the notice, the overall situation across Saudi Arabia is currently safe and under control. The Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah is closely monitoring developments and the latest conditions in the region.

“The Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah remains in constant communication with the authorities regarding the current situation. Any significant developments requiring further action will be communicated promptly,” the notice said.

The Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah can be contacted at +966126727740 (for emergencies only) or via email at [email protected]

The MyWorld Alert application can be downloaded by scanning the QR code shared on the Consulate General’s Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Malaysia in Kuwait on its Facebook has strongly advised all Malaysians to stay informed through official channels, follow local authorities’ guidance, and ensure that their contact details are up to date with the embassy.

“At the moment, please remain calm and vigilant, as well as avoid spreading unverified information,” it said, adding that those who require consular assistance can reach out to the Embassy at ‪+965 9678 3036‬ (emergencies) or [email protected]. — Bernama