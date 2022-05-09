Thirteen gold medals: Call me a legend, says Tze Liang

National diver Ooi Tze Liang with his 13th personal SEA Games gold medal at the My Dinh Aquatic Centre in Hanoi, May 9, 2022. — Bernama pic

HANOI, May 9 — National diver Ooi Tze Liang could not hide his excitement after winning his 13th personal SEA Games gold medal at the My Dinh Aquatic Centre here today.

The gold medal came after he dominated the final of the men’s 1 meter (m) springboard event at the 31st SEA Games which took place today thus giving the national contingent its third gold at the biennial sporting event.

Speaking to reporters today, Tze Liang said with the success of taking home the 13th gold, he had achieved his mission at the SEA Games.

“I feel that I have achieved my mission. I also believe I am the first diver to win all medals from the platform events to springboards, and individual springboard to synchro.

“So you can say I am a legend,” he said with a laugh.

In today’s final action, the 28-year-old diver put on a commendable performance by collecting 377.70 points in a total of six dives to defeat six other divers.

The silver medal went to Singaporean diver Avvir Pac Lun who collected 286.40 points while another national representative Betrand Rhodict Anak managed to take home his first SEA Games medal after grabbing bronze when collecting 284.90 points.

Meanwhile, Tze Liang admitted that he was satisfied with his performance despite facing challenges in his preparations for Hanoi due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have not participated in competitions for a long time and it has been one of the biggest challenges but I am happy with my performance today.

“This is my first 1m gold medal in the SEA Games and my 13th (overall) gold medal,” he said.

The gold medal won by Tze Liang today was his second personal gold after also winning the men’s 3m springboard synchronized event with Chew Yi Wei yesterday. — Bernama