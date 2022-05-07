Edgar Davids joins Netherlands coaching team

Netherlands players celebrate after qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, November 16, 2021. ― Reuters pic

THE HAGUE, May 7 — Former Netherlands captain Edgar Davids has been appointed an assistant to national coach Louis van Gaal, the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said Friday.

The 49-year-old replaces Henk Fraser who is taking over Utrecht in the Dutch league in the summer. He will be the number three under Van Gaal and Danny Blind.

The Dutch are preparing for the World Cup in November, when they will be in a group with hosts Qatar, Ecuador and Senegal.

“I am delighted that Edgar Davids is joining our staff,” van Gaal said in a KNVB statement.

“Our paths have crossed regularly in the past and I am convinced that he will fulfill this role in an excellent way.”

In 1995, Davids played for van Gaal’s Champions League-winning Ajax side. A combative midfielder, Davids also played for AC Milan, Barcelona, Juventus, Inter and Tottenham.

He won 74 Dutch caps, including 12 as captain. He played in the 1998 World Cup and featured in three European Championships, although he was sent home from Euro 96 after clashing with coach Guus Hiddink. — AFP