Thiem tumbles out in Estoril first round

Dominic Thiem reacts during the match against Benjamin Bonzi at the Estoril Open in Portugal on April 26, 2022. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ESTORIL, April 27 — Dominic Thiem suffered another first-round exit at the Estoril Open on Tuesday, losing in straight sets to France's Benjamin Bonzi as he continues his comeback from a long injury lay-off.

The Austrian former world number three lost 6-3, 7-6 (11/9) to the 58th-ranked Bonzi on the clay in Portugal.

Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion, was beaten in the first round of the Serbia Open last week in his first tour-level match in 10 months.

The 28-year-old had been sidelined with a wrist injury suffered in a grass court tournament in Marbella in June last year. He has fallen to 93 in the rankings. — AFP



