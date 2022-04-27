Malaysia can make Thomas Cup semi-finals, says former pro shuttler Kien Keat

Koo Kien Keat said the understanding displayed by the national shuttlers showed that they are capable of delivering the goods not only in this championship (Thomas Cup) but in other tournaments in the future as well. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Malaysia have the capability of finishing among the top four teams in the Thomas Cup in Bangkok, Thailand next month as set by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), says former men’s professional shuttler Koo Kien Keat.

His confidence stems from the fact that the young shuttlers did extremely well in the Badminton Asia Team Championship (BATC) 2022 in February.

“The quality of their performance at the BATC can be said to be good but, as we know, the draw for the Thomas Cup plays an important part too.

“There will surely be extra pressure if we are drawn to meet the so-called good teams. However, I feel that they (the Malaysian team) are capable of advancing to the semi-finals,” he told reporters at the launching of the entertainment-based badminton championship programme “Show Me Your BAD-Minton” here today.

Elaborating, Kien Keat said the understanding displayed by the national shuttlers showed that they are capable of delivering the goods not only in this championship (Thomas Cup) but in other tournaments in the future as well.

“If previously the national team had a combination of juniors and seniors, where some were counted on to deliver the points, now I feel the team is more balanced and they are not competing to show who’s better,” he said.

The national men’s team booked their ticket to the Thomas Cup after winning the BATC for the first time by downing defending champions Indonesia 3-0.

The last time the national shuttlers lifted the Thomas Cup was in 1992 when they edged Indonesia 3-2 in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, at the launching ceremony, Kien Keat said he was targeting up to 1,000 participants to enliven the tournament, which he is introducing to give an opportunity for shuttlers to show off their skills and their creative style of playing. — Bernama