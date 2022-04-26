National U-17 squad may undergo training in Turin

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin speaks to the media in Precinct 5, Putrajaya, January 17, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The country’s line-up of young footballers, especially those the national Under-17 (B-17) squad may have the opportunity to gain experience at the academy of one of Europe’s leading football clubs, Juventus FC, which is based in Turin, Italy.

This was part of some initial discussions between the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) led by its president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin and Juventus after the two sides explored the potential of bilateral cooperation aimed at strengthening football, especially at the grassroots and youth levels.

“Juventus are interested and looking at the opportunity to develop a football competition programme at the junior level. This collaboration has the potential to bring benefits to Malaysian football.

“With their reputation as Italian giants, Juventus intend to share their expertise with Malaysia. They also plan to play in exhibition matches in our country between December 2022 and July 2023,” he said in a statement today.

He had received a courtesy call from Juventus led by managing director Federico Palomba and partnership sales manager Kelvin Leung, yesterday.

The initial discussion also saw the Italian club explore the potential of opening its academy in the country, besides inviting a Malaysian delegation to observe the facilities at its headquarters in Turin.

“Young players at the grassroots level have the opportunity to test their abilities by participating in the Juventus World Cup Academy competition,” added Hamidin. — Bernama