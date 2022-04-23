Terengganu FC down Selangor 2-0 to secure three points

Terengganu FC’s Mohd Faisal Abdul Halim celebrates after scoring a goal against Selangor FC, April 22, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA NERUS, April 23 ― Terengganu FC (TFC) managed to collect three points after beating Selangor FC 2-0 in a dramatic Super League match at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium here last night.

Both teams began aggressively in the first half, with the hosts dominating the game through their first goal in the 20th minute, courtesy of Faisal Halim.

Faisal received a pass from Kipre Tchetche from inside the penalty box and managed to evade two Selangor defenders before beating keeper Khairulazhan Mohd Khalid to put Terengganu ahead.

Michael Feichtenberner men were shocked into action and arranged their counterattack, but a shot by Yazan Mousa Mahmoud in the 26th minute was deflected by keeper Rahadiazli Rahalim.

The hosts had the opportunity to add to their lead in the 37th minute, but midfielder Syafiq Ismail’s kick went flying just inches above the goalpost.

Selangor squandered their chance to equalise in the 43rd minute, but Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi’s drifted off to the right of the goal.

The Turtles then secured victory through their second goal, thanks to Kipre Tcehtche, who converted a penalty after Selangor player Yazan Mousa brought down Syafik.

With the win, Terengganu rises to seventh in the Super League with six points, while Selangor drops to eighth with five points. ― Bernama