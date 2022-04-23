No Neto, no problem, says Kim Swee ahead of Sabah’s clash against Kedah

Sabah FC striker, Neto Pessoa celebrating Sabah FC’s second goal in the Sabah FC Super League vs PJ CITY FC match at the Likas Stadium, Kota Kinabalu, March 9, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 23 — Sabah FC head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee is not worried that his team will not be at full strength when they take on Kedah Darul Aman FC in a Super League clash at the Likas Stadium here tomorrow.

Although hitman Neto Pessoa is set to be out for a long time with a hamstring injury, Kim Swee is confident he has other players capable of stepping up to the plate.

“This (having capable replacements) is important in a league this long. Injuries and suspensions are some things we have to accept and we must ensure that whoever is fielded as a replacement will be able to perform just as well.

“I believe all my players are ready to take on Kedah tomorrow and do their best,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Kim Swee wants his men to put behind them the 2-0 defeat by Kuala Lumpur City FC on April 16 and be fully focused on getting a positive result against Kedah tomorrow.

Kedah are currently second in the standings with 12 points while Sabah are third with nine points.

“Kedah are a very strong team. We saw how they bounced back from losing 4-1 to Selangor by defeating Penang FC 2-1 on Sunday (April 17). — Bernama