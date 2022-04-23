Chelsea's poor home form is not down to laziness, says Tuchel

Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Cesar Azpilicueta applauds fans after the match against Crystal Palace at Wembley, London April 17, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 23 ― Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said his side's poor form in home games this season is not because of laziness but conceded that he should prod his players to be more alert.

Chelsea lost 4-2 to London rivals Arsenal earlier this week, their third straight loss at home in all competitions and the first time since 1993 that they lost three consecutive home games.

Tuchel's side are third in the Premier League on 62 points after 31 matches, with the team having won seven of their 15 league games at home so far.

“Maybe then it comes back to me because I should push them and make them alert,” Tuchel told British media yesterday.

“It's human to be tired, human to be more alert in a knockout game than a normal match.

“It's a thin line in judging that's why lazy is the wrong word. But it's OK to feel less tension in a normal match in the Premier League and a home match than if you go to the Bernabeu... But it cannot lead to being less alert.”

Chelsea host West Ham United on Sunday. West Ham are seventh in the league on 52 points after 33 matches. ― Reuters