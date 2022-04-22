Bomb threat on Maguire a trending topic on Twitter among Man Utd fans in Malaysia

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire eyes the ball during the English Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, north-west England, April 19, 2022. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The bomb threat on Manchester United (MU) captain Harry Maguire in the wake of the English club’s dismal performance against Liverpool in the Premier League last Tuesday has become a trending topic in Twitter among MU fans in Malaysia.

While many fans criticised Maguire over the professional football club’s defeat against the Reds 4-0 at Liverpool home ground in Anfield, others came to the defence of the captain by asking him not to give up on his dreams and perform better in the upcoming matches.

A twitter user Aditya Rajkumar using account handle @Nobody_8272 tweeted “I just want to reach out to Harry Maguire and say that even though you are a terrible defender, nobody should treat you like that. Nobody should receive death threats and I really hope nothing bad happens to him or his family. Stay strong.”

Mohd Firas carrying the account handle @ohhfiras tweeted “If Harry Maguire can be a professional footballer, please don’t give up on your dreams. You can do better.”

Akif vented his frustration on Maguire’s uninspiring performance through the account handle @akifmuller96 saying: “Sell Harry Maguire laa ManUtd. What did he do to deserve to play for the club, let alone be the captain What a disgrace.”

Meanwhile, Muhd Aliff commenting on the bomb threat voiced regret on how have football fans behaved nowadays.

“We all can agree on how abysmal Maguire’s performance this season is, but this is too much,” he tweeted.

International media reported that police were called to the home of Maguire after the defender received a bomb threat.

The threat on Maguire was reported to Cheshire Police, who conducted a sweep at the England international’s home yesterday afternoon before confirming that “no suspicious items” were discovered.

Maguire has two young children with his fiancee Fern Hawkins.

Maguire was last in action during United’s 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday. — Bernama