TFC II determined to do better against Kelantan United, says coach

KUALA NERUS, April 15 — Terengganu FC ll (TFC) coach, Badrul Afzan Razali reminded his charges to learn from the silly mistakes that resulted in them losing to PDRM FC last Sunday.

In the Premier League action at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras, TFC ll had to go home empty-handed after losing 1-2 at the hands of Wan Rohaimi Wan Ismail's squad.

The 46-year-old coach urged his men to get back on track and into the winning mode when they meet Kelantan United, at home tomorrow evening.

"There are many individual and small mistakes that players should not make that caused us precious points against PDRM.

"For the clash with Kelantan later, I want the players to focus, reduce the feeling of complacency and not to make small mistakes to avoid us being punished with defeat," he said when met at a training session here.

TFC ll captain Jordan Mintah said he promised to perform a more structured and convincing pattern of play to ensure the full three points belong to the Turtles squad tomorrow night.

He said, all teammates have put the defeat behind and are fully ready to host the visit of Kelantan United which are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League.

"We have learned enough from our mistake last week and we cannot lose again.

"We admit that Kelantan are not an easy team to beat but we will try our best to win for the club and supporters," he said. — Bernama