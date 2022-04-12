Report: Australian state to be confirmed 2026 Commonwealth Games host

Australia most recently hosted the multi-sport gathering for mostly former British colonies on the Gold Coast in 2018. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, April 12 — The Australian state of Victoria will be confirmed as the 2026 Commonwealth Games host imminently, Australian media reported on Monday.

Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, was granted an exclusive negotiating period to secure hosting rights for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, officials said in February.

Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper said Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews would make an imminent announcement on the Games.

A spokesman for Commonwealth Games Australia was unavailable for comment when contacted by Reuters on Monday.

While there was no official announcement, the New Zealand Olympic Committee congratulated Victoria.

"Bringing the 2026 Commonwealth Games to Victoria is fantastic news for New Zealand," the NZOC said in a statement.

Melbourne hosted the 2006 Games.

The English city of Birmingham is due to host the 2022 edition from July 28 to Aug. 8, after replacing South Africa who were stripped of them in 2017 over a lack of progress in their preparations. — Reuters