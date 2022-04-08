Marquez doesn’t remember much of Indonesia crash

Repsol Honda Team's Marc Marquez poses for pictures in the paddock area prior to the MotoGP race at Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit on Lombok island, Indonesia March 17, 2022. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

AUSTIN, April 8 — Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez does not remember much about his crash in Indonesia and will be cautious on his return to action at this weekend’s Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Honda rider Marquez, 29, did not race in Indonesia in March after a crash in the warm-up session at Mandalika left him with double vision. He also missed last weekend’s race in Argentina.

“I don’t remember a lot, I remember more from the video, from the images than what I feel I remember,” Marquez told reporters on Thursday. “The vision is fixed... but I arrive here not in the best way.

“After Mandalika it was a really hard week, but luckily for me the vision was much less affected than last time,” added Marquez, who also suffered from double vision at the end of 2021 after a concussion in a training crash.

Marquez has won the Grand Prix of the Americas seven times in eight visits, including last year.

“The approach for this weekend cannot be the victory because I don’t feel (like I can do it),” he said. “If I don’t feel it then I don’t push because then an unexpected crash will arrive like Indonesia.

“Even for Argentina, I was very close to coming but I didn’t feel motivated and I didn’t want to take that risk. I discussed it with the doctor and decided to stay home and relax... I just want to build up the confidence again.” — Reuters