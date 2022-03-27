Osaka through in Miami after Muchova walkover

Naomi Osaka reacts after match point against Angelique Kerber in a second round women's singles match in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. — Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MIAMI, March 27 — Naomi Osaka received a walkover at the Miami Open after her third round opponent Karolina Muchova was forced to withdraw due to a left abdominal injury on Saturday.

The Japanese star will face either Ann Li or Alison Riske, both of the United States, next.

Four-time Grand Slam singles winner Osaka has made a successful start to her campaign in Miami, which followed a tearful exit at Indian Wells earlier this month.

The 24-year-old eliminated 13th seed Angelique Kerber in the second round on Thursday. — AFP