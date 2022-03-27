Osaka through in Miami after Muchova walkover

MIAMI, March 27 — Naomi Osaka received a walkover at the Miami Open after her third round opponent Karolina Muchova was forced to withdraw due to a left abdominal injury on Saturday.
The Japanese star will face either Ann Li or Alison Riske, both of the United States, next.
Four-time Grand Slam singles winner Osaka has made a successful start to her campaign in Miami, which followed a tearful exit at Indian Wells earlier this month.
The 24-year-old eliminated 13th seed Angelique Kerber in the second round on Thursday. — AFP