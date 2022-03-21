Perak FC set to have new owner, again

The club said in a statement, published on their official Facebook page ‘Perak Football Club’, that Perak FC were on the verge of a potential sale that could see the club change hands after the ownership exchange process is completed within a week. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

IPOH, March 21 ― Just months after being owned by a company, Perak FC are set to be sold to another party in the near future.

The club said in a statement, published on their official Facebook page “Perak Football Club”, that Perak FC were on the verge of a potential sale that could see the club change hands after the ownership exchange process is completed within a week.

Perak FC executive officer Muhammad Yunus Zakariah confirmed the statement when contacted by Bernama.

“Last December, Impact Media & Communication (IMC) Sdn Bhd held a 100 per cent stake in Perak FC Sdn Bhd but the team’s management, under IMC, faced immense pressure following a financial crisis in early January.

“From initial discussions and evaluations, IMC may accept the offer from any party who wants to by the club,” according to the statement.

The statement said the Malaysian Football League (MFL) would be informed accordingly of the offer, adding that IMC would relinquish all its executive duties once the takeover process is completed.

Last December, the Perak Football Association (PAFA) announced IMC Sdn Bhd as the new owner of Perak FC after PAFA sold their 100 per cent stake to the company. ― Bernama