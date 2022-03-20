KTM’s Oliveira powers to victory in Indonesia GP

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Miguel Oliveira celebrates on the podium after winning the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika International Street Circuit, Kuta, Lombok, Indonesia March 20, 2022. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, March 20 — KTM rider Miguel Oliveira put on a wet-weather masterclass and held off reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo in an intense battle to win the Indonesia Grand Prix in Mandalika on Sunday as MotoGP returned to the country after a 25-year absence.

Oliveira finished ahead of Yamaha’s Quartararo, who started from pole, while Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco came third in the rain-delayed second race of the season.

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez missed the race, Indonesia’s first grand prix since 1997, after suffering a concussion following a crash in the warm-up session earlier today.

The race was reduced to 20 laps from 27 due to safety concerns caused by extreme track temperatures before the start was delayed repeatedly because of torrential rain. — Reuters