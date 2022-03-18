Leicester to face PSV in Europa Conference League quarters

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring their first goal against Burnley with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at Turf Moor, Burnley March 1, 2022. — Reuters pic

PARIS, March 18 — Leicester City will take on former European champions PSV Eindhoven in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League after being paired together in today’s draw, with a possible semi-final against Jose Mourinho’s Roma in store for the winners.

The Premier League side made it through to the second European quarter-final of their history by defeating French club Rennes 3-2 on aggregate yesterday.

Brendan Rodgers’s team will be at home in the first leg on April 7 before going to the Netherlands for the return a week later.

PSV, who won the European Cup in 1988 and the UEFA Cup in 1978, crushed FC Copenhagen 8-4 on aggregate in the last 16 and currently sit second in the Dutch league, two points behind leaders Ajax.

The winners of that tie will face either Roma or Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals, with the Italians meeting the Norwegians again after the sides also clashed in the group stage.

The Norwegian champions trounced Roma 6-1 at home and then drew 2-2 in Rome. They have since eliminated Celtic and AZ Alkmaar in the knockout stages.

The quarter-final draw also saw former Champions League winners Marseille paired with PAOK of Greece, while Feyenoord — another past European Cup winner — will play Slavia Prague.

The final of the new third-tier continental competition will be played in the Albanian capital, Tirana, on May 25. — AFP