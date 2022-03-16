All England: Yew Sin-Ee Yi, Daren through to second round

Eight-seeded Yew Sin-Ee Yi had no problems clearing their opening hurdle at the Utilita Arena when they trounced home pair Callum Hemming-Steven Stallwood 21-14, 21-12. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Two Malaysian professional representatives — Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi (men’s doubles) and Liew Daren (men’s singles) — got off on the right footing in the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 to check into the second round in Birmingham, England, today.

The 2021 World Championships bronze medallists will take on the winners of the all-Indonesia affair between Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana and Pramudya Kusumawardana-Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan in round two tomorrow.

Hemming, however, will cross path with Yew Sin again later today. Hemming will pair up with Jessica Pugh to take on Yew Sin-Goh Liu Ying in the first round of the mixed doubles event.

The unseeded Daren trounced Frenchman Toma Junior Popov 21-15, 21-19 in the first round but faces an uphill task next as he is scheduled to meet fourth-seeded Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan for a place in the last eight on Friday.

Tien Chen had earlier disposed of Indonesian Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-10, 21-19.

Meanwhile, several Malaysian shuttlers, including men’s singles reigning champion Lee Zii Jia, Tokyo 2020 men’s double bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and newly-crowned German Open 2022 champion Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, are set to make their first-round bow in the world’s oldest badminton tournament later today.

Zii Jia, seeded sixth, will take on Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto; fourth seeds Aaron-Wooi Yik will lock horns with Scotsmen Christopher Grimley-Matthew Grimley; and Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin will face China’s He Ji Ting-Tan Qiang. — Bernama