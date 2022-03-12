Unseeded Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin beat compatriot Yew Sin-Ee Yi to book spot in German Open semis

National doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani book a spot in the German Open semis after defeating Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 ― National men’s doubles duo, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani proved that they were better than compatriot, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi in the last eight of the German Open 2022, last night.

This came after the unseeded Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin edged Yew Sin-Ee Yi, seeded sixth in the tournament, to book a spot in the semis today after enduring a thrilling rubber set battle that lasted one hour and 15 minutes.

The match held in Westenergie Sporthalle, Mulheim an der Ruhr saw Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin started strongly as they took the first game, 21-15.

However, Yew Sin-Ee Yi, sixth-seeded in the tournament, were given a lifeline in the next game after winning 22-20 before Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin sealed the last four spot, also with a two-point margin, 21-19.

As a result, Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin, ranked 17th best in the world number will take on He Ji Ting-Zhu Hao Dong after the Chinese duo eliminated Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala of India, 21-11, 23-21.

Meanwhile, Malaysian mixed doubles duo, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing failed to create an upset over the top seed, Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai, losing 11-21, 18-21 to the Thais in the quarter-final.

Apart from Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin, Malaysia will have another representative in the semi-final after their men’s singles ace, Lee Zii Jia trounced Zhao Jun Peng of China, 21-12, 21-18 and will face Kunlavut Vitidsarn to fight for a spot in the final, tomorrow. ― Bernama