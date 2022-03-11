Unwell Ricciardo still absent from F1 testing

Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel in action during testing at Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain, March 11, 2022. — Reuters pic

MANAMA, March 11 — McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo was absent from the second day of Formula One’s pre-season testing in Bahrain today after missing the previous day because of sickness.

The team said the Australian had begun feeling unwell on the morning of the opening day at Sakhir.

“While showing signs of improvement, the team will continue to assess him before he resumes driving duties,” a spokesperson said.

“Daniel has had several precautionary Covid-19 tests during this time, which have been negative throughout.”

British team mate Lando Norris drove yesterday, but was hampered by brake problems that prevented any long runs, and was again in the car today.

Testing ends tomorrow with the season starting in Bahrain the following weekend. — Reuters