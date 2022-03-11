MFL: Melaka United’s FA Cup tie against PIB postponed tomorrow due to Covid-19 outbreak

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) in a statement late tonight confirmed that 20 players and Melaka United officials have tested positive for Covid-19 after undergoing an RTK antigen screening test. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The FA Cup first round match between Melaka United and PIB FC, scheduled at the Hang Jebat Stadium tomorrow has been postponed to a new date due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the team.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) in a statement late tonight confirmed that 20 players and Melaka United officials have tested positive for Covid-19 after undergoing an RTK antigen screening test.

“As such the club management has submitted an application along with the team doctor’s report, test results and MySejahtera of the players and officials involved to MFL so that their match against PIB FC can be postponed.

“MFL would like to express its sympathy to players and team officials who have tested positive for Covid-19 and hope they will fully recover,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Melaka United via social media announced that fans who bought tickets for the match at www.tickethotline.com.my, can use the same ticket for the postponed match, details of which will be announced later.

“We apologise for all the inconvenience caused to PIB and all parties involved following the postponement of this match. This postponement is for the sake of everyone involved, including supporters, from Covid-19,” the club said. — Bernama