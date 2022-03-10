TMJ to sponsor cost for new pitch to be laid at Bukit Jalil National Stadium

The Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ), through a statement on the Southern Tigers Facebook page, said the Zeon Zoysia type of grass would be used, just like the one at the JDT-owned Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri. — Picture from Instagram/HRH Crown Prince of Johor

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim will sponsor the cost for a new pitch to be laid at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium as a gift to the hallowed turf of the Harimau Malaya squad.

The Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ), through a statement on the Southern Tigers Facebook page, said the Zeon Zoysia type of grass would be used, just like the one at the JDT-owned Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri.

“I have instructed the JDT management to assist the Malaysia Stadium Corporation in ensuring the National Stadium has a quality pitch fit for international football.

“However, I would like to request the stadium authorities to ensure the pitch is well maintained and any non-sporting use of the pitch should only be carried out if proper measures are in place to ensure the pitch is not damaged,” he said.

In March last year, it was reported that work to replace the cowgrass at the National Stadium costing RM10 million was expected to be completed in June.

However, this project did not take off.

The Harimau Malaya squad under head coach Kim Pan-gon will hold their Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 matches at the National Stadium — against world number 134 Turkmenistan (June 8), world number 89 Bahrain (June 11) and world number 186 Bangladesh (June 14). — Bernama