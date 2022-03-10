German Open: Zii Jia checks into quarters after another three-game slog

The 23-year-old Lee Zii Jia, ranked seventh in the world, had to fight for 61 minutes to oust world number 62 Christo Popov 21-13, 18-21, 21-12 in the second round at the Westenergie Sporthalle in Muelheim. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — National number one men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia endured a torrid time against Frenchman Christo Popov before sealing his quarter-final spot in the German Open today.

The 23-year-old Zii Jia, ranked seventh in the world, had to fight for 61 minutes to oust world number 62 Popov 21-13, 18-21, 21-12 in the second round at the Westenergie Sporthalle in Muelheim.

In tomorrow’s quarter-finals, Zii Jia, who turned professional in controversial manner early this year, will face the winner of the match between China’s Zhao Junpeng and South Korea’s Heo Kwanghee.

In yesterday’s first-round match, reigning All England champion Zii Jia was also stretched to a rubber game before eliminating Dutchman Mark Caljouw 19-21, 21-13, 21-8 after 52 minutes. — Bernama