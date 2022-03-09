Super League: Southern Tigers rock the Crocs with goals galore

JDT’s Bergson Da Silva tries to get past Sarawak United FC’s Ahmad Tasnim Fitri Mohd Nasir at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, March 9, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Foreign imports Bergson Da Silva and Fernando Martin Forestieri scored a brace each to inspire reigning Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) to a resounding 6-0 thrashing of Sarawak United at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri tonight.

JDT got off to a sizzling start when Argentine Forestieri, after receiving a pass from midfielder Muhammad Nazmi Faiz Mansor, cooly slotted home with a stiff grounder in the 15th minute.

Bergson then made it 2-0 for Benjamin Mora’s Southern Tigers with a powerful volley after receiving a pass from winger Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi in the 39th minute.

When Sarawak defender Raja Imran Shah Raja Amin was sent off for fouling Muhammad Safawi Rasid in the 60th minute, the floodgates opened up, with Bergson notching his second — and JDT’s third — of the night two minutes later.

The Southern Tigers, sensing blood, upped the ante and scored three more goals through defender Carli De Murga (71st minute), Muhammad Safawi (80th) and Forestieri (84th) to sink the Crocs and make it two wins out of two to sit atop the standings with six points. — Bernama