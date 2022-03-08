Super League: Melaka United draw 1-1 with Penang FC

Melaka United player Adriano Aprecido Narcizo (centre) in action with Penang FC players at City Stadium in George Town, Penang, March 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, March 8 — Penang FC failed to capitalise on home-ground advantage when they only drew 1-1 against Melaka United FC at City Stadium here tonight.

The Panthers started aggressively and a free kick from outside the penalty box in the sixth minute by Rafael Vitor Santos De Freitas struck the Melaka United goalpost.

Penang FC’s persistent attacks finally paid off when midfielder Muhammad Danial Ashraf Abdullah scored from a tight corner in the 27th minute after receiving a pass from Muhammad Faiz Mazlan.

Melaka United, who were mostly on the defensive in the early part of the first half, found a consolation equaliser when Penang FC captain Abdul Latif Suhaimi scored an own goal following a corner kick by imported player Sony Norde in the 40th minute.

The two sides traded attacks in second half but the score line stayed at 1-1 until the final whistle. — Bernama