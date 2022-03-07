Former Man Utd manager Frank O’Farrell dies aged 94

The former Ireland international guided Leicester to the 1969 FA Cup final, which they lost to Manchester City, during his three-year spell in charge of the Foxes. — Picture from social media

LONDON, March 7 — Former Manchester United and Leicester manager Frank O’Farrell has died at the age of 94, it was announced today.

The former Ireland international guided Leicester to the 1969 FA Cup final, which they lost to Manchester City, during his three-year spell in charge of the Foxes.

But he was best known as the man who succeeded Matt Busby as United manager in 1971, although his Old Trafford reign lasted only 18 months.

After a promising start at Old Trafford, during which United topped the league, the Red Devils lost their way, finishing the season in eighth spot.

O’Farrell was sacked in December 1972 with United third from bottom of the English top flight and replaced by Tommy Docherty.

He later managed Cardiff, the Iran national team and United Arab Emirates club Al-Shaab.

“Everybody at Manchester United is deeply saddened to learn that our former manager, Frank O’Farrell, has died,” United said on their website.

Leicester also paid tribute to their former boss.

“It was with great sadness that the club heard the news that former manager Frank O’Farrell died on 6 March, 2022, aged 94,” the club said.

“The thoughts of everyone at Leicester City Football Club are with the family and friends of Frank at this sad time.” — AFP