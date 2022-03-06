Jinq En far from happy despite three-gold splash

Phee Jinq En had earlier won her first gold medal in the women's 100m breaststroke event. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — National swimmer Phee Jinq En feels that she still has room for improvement despite winning the women’s 50-metre breaststroke gold medal on the final day of the 64th Malaysian Open Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil here today.

The 24-year-old who represents Selangor, clocked 32.77 seconds (s) to pip Johor’s Tan Rouxin (33.66s) into second spot.

Kuala Lumpur’s Elsa Eow (35.05s) finished third.

Jinq En, winner of the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, has thus qualified under Category B for the Hanoi edition of the biennial Games in May.

“My third gold in this championships but I am not very happy with the times I clocked in all three events I competed in. A lot of improvement still to be made before the (Hanoi) SEA Games.

“However, I did see a little improvement in terms of my performance after returning to the national squad,” she told Bernama after her final event today.

Jinq En had earlier won her first gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke event on the opening day (Thursday) before splashing her way to the second gold the next day in the 200m breaststroke event.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur rising star Khiew Hoe Yean sealed his sixth gold medal in the meet when he came out tops in the men’s 1,500m freestyle event in 15 minutes 30.90s.

Hoe Yean can also thank his lucky stars when his biggest threat, national Olympian Welson Sim decided to pull out of the event at the last minute.

Kuala Lumpur’s Jayden Tan Khai Xin finished second in 15:56.87s while Melaka’s Low Zheng Yong clocked 16:02:02s to come in third. — Bernama