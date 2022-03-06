ASTAF rejects PSM’s application to be reinstated as affiliate

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Asian Sepaktakraw Federation (ASTAF) has rejected the application from the Sepak Takraw Association of Malaysia (PSM) to be reinstated as the Asian governing body’s affiliate.

ASTAF Secretary-General Boonchai Lorhpipat in a statement said, the decision to expel PSM on May 20 last year will stay as final based on its latest decision on Friday.

The notification letter was been sent to PSM Secretary-General Datuk Abidullah Salleh, yesterday, in reply to the application letter sent on Feb 23.

Yesterday, ASTAF had confirmed newly-founded Malaysian Sepak Takraw Confederation (MSC) as its new official member.

Malaysian sepak takraw plunged into a crisis after ASTAF removed PSM in May 2021, following the action of its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Ismail, in his capacity as ASTAF deputy president, in sending a letter to the Olympic Council of Asia and International Olympic Committee on Feb 24 last year.

Ahmad, better known as Tok Mat, then relinquished his post in PSM in June last year, followed by various efforts by PSM aimed at regaining its membership in ASTAF.

However, ASTAF recently confirmed that it would not accept PSM as an affiliate member.

Following that, the Sports Commissioner allowed MSC to get the trust of ASTAF and International Sepak Takraw Federation (ISTAF) to be Malaysia’s representative in sepak takraw on the international stage. — Bernama