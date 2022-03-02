Malaysia Airlines now official airline partner for 2022 M-League

Malaysia Airlines is now the official airline partner for the 2022 Malaysia League (M-League) season. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Malaysia Airlines is now the official airline partner for the 2022 Malaysia League (M-League) season.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL), in a statement, said that the signing of the memoradum of understanding (MoU) between Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) and the local football league administrator would see Malaysia Airlines provide safe and smooth journey for the MFL, besides supporting their other activities including local and international conferences, football clinics and professional tournaments under their purview.

The statement added that as the official airline partner for MFL, the MAG would also leverage on its organisational network through the implementation of campaigns, branding as well as joint events with Firefly, MASwings, MHholidays and Enrich.

The MoU was signed by MFL chief executive officer Stuart Ramalingam and Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) Group chief marketing and customer experience officer Lau Yin May, with MFL president Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan and MAG Group chief executive officer Izham Ismail present to witness the event.

Stuart said the cooperation between MFL and MAB signified the two brand names uniting to raise the standard of Malaysian football to a higher level, in line with the national agenda.

“We welcome the airline company to the Malaysia League. With the new season and matches scheduled for the whole year, members of the Malaysian football fraternity and fans who wish to travel nationwide can take advantage of Malaysia Airlines’ increased flight frequency, especially from Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

Izham, meanwhile, is confident that the symbiotic relationship betwen Malaysia Airlines and MFL would benefit football fans nationwide, namely by uniting the supporters with their favourite teams, especially those from Sabah and Sarawak, who can enjoy more matches in the Peninsula, through the increased flight frequency.

The inking of the MoU comes in the wake of the latest collaboration between MAB and Football Association of Malaysia (MAS) and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Football Club. — Bernama