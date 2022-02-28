SEA Games in Hanoi: No quarantine, but final decision will be in April, say organisers

File picture of the SEA Games opening ceremony at the Philippine Arena, Bocaue, Philippines, November 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 ― Participants of the 2021 Hanoi SEA Games, will probably have to wait until late April to get the final Covid-19 related guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) based on the actual situation during the Games.

As the virus keep evolving and booming, the organisers are only expected to release the final SOPs and preventive measures three weeks before the Games, scheduled from May 12-23, with more information made available in the Tokyo 2020 style playbook.

With around 10,000 athletes and officials expected to compete in 40 sports comprising 526 events in the biennial Games which was delayed over a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers have ensured that the competitions will continue even if there are confirmed cases and the recent spike of daily cases.

The 31st SEA Games Medical and Anti-Doping Subcommittee vice-chairman Nguyen Van Phu said based on current recommendations by Vietnam’s Ministry of Health (MOH), no quarantine is required upon arrival for the participants but athletes will have to adhere to “sports bubble” rules.

“Everyone must be tested negative before arrival and after arriving in Vietnam. So whether it is a small or big group, it is (Covid-19) negative group. They will have to follow the transportations provided to travel, only between accommodations to training and competition venues.

“If there are positive cases, the infected athlete will be put in isolation and will be required to do follow-up testing until the individual is tested negative again, while close contacts will be continuously monitored and tested,” he said during the Vietnam SEA Games first international press conference held in Hanoi both physically and virtually today.

Nguyen added that, the organising committee have requested all the provinces and hotels involved with the Games, to prepare extra rooms for isolation purposes, while the competitions might be held with limited or no spectators based on the Covid-19 situation.

Meanwhile, the Information and Communications Subcommittee deputy head Le Thi Hoang Yen said, all physical media interviews are allowed for now in line with the sports federations requirement, but if the Covid-19 situation worsens during the Games, it will be conducted online.

“We also do not limit the number of foreign reporters here as we want more people to know about the Games, but need to get necessary approvals (like visa for non-Asean countries) and all participants will have dedicated lanes in airports,” she said.

She said the organisers will provide more details on the fundamental issues related to accommodation, transport and medical after they have been finalised during the second Chef-de Mission (CDM) meeting on March 18, held together with the launch the count-down and torch relay ceremony.

The opening ceremony is scheduled at 8pm (9pm Malaysian time) on May 12 at the My Dinh National Stadium, while the closing ceremony is at the Hanoi Athletics Palace at the same time on May 23.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) website, Vietnam has recorded 69,128 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with over three million cumulative cases. ― Bernama