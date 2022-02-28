Passing of Pak Ya huge loss to Malaysian hockey

Former head coach of the national men’s and women’s hockey squad Yahya Atan or Pak Ya, 67, had represented Malaysia at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics where the national team finished in 11th place. ― Picture from Twitter/MSN Malaysia

JOHOR BARU, Feb 28 ― The passing yesterday of former head coach of the national men’s and women’s hockey squad Yahya Atan, who was fondly known as Pak Ya, is not only a huge loss to the family, but also the country.

His son Mohammad Nazrin, 30, a teacher, said that his father was not only a coach, but could also be considered a teacher.

“I wish to thank my friends, students, hockey players and others for their prayers for my father’s wellbeing.

“With his passing, the family and I feel a great loss, in fact everyone because he was not only a coach but also a teacher,” he told Bernama when met after Pak Ya was laid to rest at the Ar Raudah Muslim Cemetery, Mount Austin Park, here today.

Pak Ya, 67, had represented Malaysia at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics where the national team finished in 11th place.

Pak Ya, who was from Kampung Melayu Majidee here, leaves behind his wife Tupiah Robin, 66, four children and six grandchildren.

Mohammad Nazrin, who is the third of four siblings, said his father died due to bleeding in the head following a stroke on Thursday (February 24).

The teacher and hockey coach at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Za’ba in Kuala Pilah, said his father was admitted to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) emergency ward, before his death yesterday at 6.45pm.

He said his father’s health condition was previously good, but he had a stroke for the first time last December and had recovered but suffered a stroke again on Thursday.

Muhammad Nazrin at the same time hoped that all the knowledge that his father had shared with his charges and the public, could intercede for him in the hereafter. ― Bernama