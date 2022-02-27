NSFC: We will fight hard to retain Super League status

SEREMBAN, Feb 27 — Negeri Sembilan Football Club (NSFC) is optimistic that it will be able to defend its status as a Super League team at the end of the upcoming new season.

Club president Tunku Syed Razman Tunku Syed Idrus Al-Qadri said NSFC, last year’s Premier League champions, needed to ensure the squad is able to last longer in the Super League competition this time around.

“I am grateful that the NSFC is back in action in the Super League. We want the team to show a performance that we can be proud of and our target is to play in the league for many more seasons.

“We do not want to see action just for one season only to be relegated later. The team needs to show its fighting spirit for it to continue remaining in the Super League,” he said to reporters after unveiling the team’s jersey and also introducing the NSFC squad here today.

Also present were NSFC Deputy President Datuk Dr Razali Ab Malik and Vice President Datuk Mohamad Taufek Abd Ghani.

Meanwhile, Tunku Syed Razman said ticket prices will not be increased to get more supporters to come to the stadium.

Team captain, Mohamad Zaquan Adha Abd Razak said the team was eager to start the league competition this season. He said they were also confident that the team will remain in the Super League competition.

At the event, the NSFC also introduced its five imported players namely Frenchman Herold Mark Goulon, Filipino Omid David Nazari, David Mawutor (Tajikistan), Evanonye Kossi Adetu (Ghana) and Matheus Alves Leandro (Brazil). — Bernama