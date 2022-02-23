Annuar Musa to step down as KL City FC president

Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks at the launch ceremony of RTM as Unifi’s broadcaster partner for the Malaysia Football League 2022, in Putrajaya, February 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 23 — After helping to steer Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC to Malaysia Cup 2021 victory, Tan Sri Annuar Musa has announced his decision to resign as the club president.

Annuar said he decided to make this move as he had not been able to devote enough time to his role as club president since being appointed as the communications and multimedia minister.

“We have to be fair. We should not cling to a post if we feel we have fallen short or there are others who can do better. I have done to the best of my ability.

“Since helming the Communications and Multimedia Ministry, there were many things I wanted to do (for KL City FC) but could not because of time constraint. Now that KL City FC is rising, it’s better to let someone else guide it as the club has great potential,” he added.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the launching ceremony of RTM as Unifi’s broadcaster partner for the Malaysia Football League 2022 at the ministry here today.

Annuar said he had verbally informed the club of his decision and would submit his resignation letter later.

He assured The City Boys that he would always be available to give his input for the development of the team.

Annuar, who became the KL City FC president in February 2021, has played an instrumental role in the rise of the team and their success last season.

In December, KL City FC ended a 32-year wait to lift the Malaysia Cup by beating Johor Darul Ta’zim 2-0 in the final and book their place in the AFC Cup 2022 tournament.

In the Super League 2021, KL City FC finished sixth on 33 points with eight wins, nine draws and five losses. — Bernama