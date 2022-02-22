Malaysia crash out of 2022 AFF U-23 Championship after second defeat to Laos

Brad Maloney’s charges failed to collect a single point after losing to Laos 0-2 in their final Group B match in Morodok Techo Stadium last night. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The national Under 23 (U-23) football squad ended their 2022 Asean Football Federation (AFF) U-23 Championship campaign in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on a disappointing note after being eliminated in the group stage.

Brad Maloney’s charges failed to collect a single point after losing to Laos 0-2 in their final Group B match in Morodok Techo Stadium last night.

Malaysia, which had to win the match to stand a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals, put on a lacklustre display throughout the first 45 minutes with a series of sloppy short passes, long balls that fell short, a lack of ideas and an overall confusing tactical approach.

Their lack of performance gave their opponents the perfect opportunity to mount attacks that led to Laos team captain Bounphachan Bounkong’s first goal, courtesy of a beautiful free kick in the 43rd minute.

Bounkong had been on target twice earlier in the match, but both attempts, in the seventh and 31st minute, were saved by Malaysian goalkeeper Syed Muhammad Nasrulhaq Syed Bidin.

Maloney made several changes in the second half, including bringing in striker Azhad Harraz Azman and Mohd Nureizkhan Isa Japar to bring a fresh change in Malaysia’s gameplay, but they failed to create any serious chances.

Instead, Laos patiently absorbed the pressure and took the opportunity to double their lead in the 86th minute through substitute Souksakhone Bouaphaivanh, securing the win for the team coached by Hans Michael Weiss.

This is Laos’ second win over Malaysia in the group stage after picking up three points with their 2-1 victory in the opening match that took place in Prince Stadium last Friday.

Speaking at an online press conference from Phnom Penh, Maloney said his side had indeed chased a victory in tonight’s match in their quest to progress to the next round.

He said his charges once again managed to dominate in many areas of the match for a long period but failed to create goals, leading to the disappointing result.

“We obviously need to win to progress. We failed to score, although we retained position a lot, we didn’t create so many chances and the chances that we did create we failed to score, so again we’re lacking in that area, something that will have to address in the report,” he said.

For the record, Group B matches only involved Malaysia and Laos, after Myanmar and Indonesia withdrew from the championship due to Covid-19 infections in their teams.

Only the three group champions and the best group runner-up will advance to the semi-finals. — Bernama