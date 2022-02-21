BATC 2022: King, Queen congratulate national men’s badminton squad

The national men’s badminton squad with their trophy after winning the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2022, at Setia City Convention Centre, February 20, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today congratulated the national men’s badminton squad on winning the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2022 yesterday.

In a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page, Their Majesties expressed their joy and pride over the outstanding achievement as the national badminton team made history after emerging champions of the tournament for the first time by beating defending champions Indonesia 3-0.

“We hope that this success would be an inspiration to the national badminton team to continue to train harder and achieve success in upcoming tournaments as well as to make the country famous on the world stage,” Their Majesties said in the posting.

Malaysia’s win also dashed arch-rivals Indonesia’s hope of lifting the title for the fourth consecutive time since the tournament began in 2016.

The biennial tournament, which was held Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam near here, also serves as a qualifier for the Thomas and Uber Cup competitions, with the top four teams qualifying for the prestigious team tournaments which will take place in Bangkok, in May.

The national women’s squad also qualified for the Uber Cup after reaching the last four where they lost 0-3 to South Korea. Indonesia lifted the women’s title when they beat the Koreans 3-1 in the final that was also held yesterday. — Bernama