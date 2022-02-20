Indonesian women’s squad win BATC 2022 title

SHAH ALAM, Feb 20 — Indonesia reached another milestone in their illustrative badminton world as their women’s team were crowned as the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2022 champions after beating South Korea, 3-1, here today.

This was their first title since the tournament began in 2016 while South Korea had to settle for yet another runner-up finish, repeating their 2020 edition achievement.

Indonesia got off to a flying start as the 2017 World Junior Champion, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung delivered an ‘A-game’ performance to crush Sim Yujin 21-9, 21-10 in just 26 minutes.

However, the South Korean side never gave up as their main doubles pair, Baek Ha Na-Seong Seung Yeon levelled the score for their team.

The world number 14 duo overcame a rubber set tie that lasted for one hour and five minutes against Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi, winning in 21-15, 14-21, 21-14.

In the third game, Indonesia regained the lead after Putri Kusuma Wardani got the better of Lee Se Yeon 21-10, 21-18. — Bernama