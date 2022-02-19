National men’s squad confident of winning 2022 BATC

Lee Zii Jia in a match with Jeon Hyeok Jin of South Korea in the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2022 held at the Setia City Convention Center in Shah Alam, February 19, 2022. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Feb 19 — The national men’s badminton squad is confident of beating traditional rivals, Indonesia in the finals here tomorrow and create history by winning the 2022 Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) for the first time.

National men’s singles champion, Lee Zii Jia said he refused to allow the chance of playing in front of the home crowd in the Setia City Convention Centre to waste and would help Malaysia lift the 2022 BATC trophy tomorrow.

“Of course, when we reach the finals, who doesn’t want to be champions. The final target is to be champions lah,” he told reporters after having to struggle to deliver Malaysia’s first point against South Korea against Jeon Hyeok Jin, beating him 13-21, 21-13, 21-15 in a contest that lasted one hour and 17 minutes.

The All England reigning champion hoped to tidy up his gameplay, including controlling the wind on court which affected his concentration as well as to reduce unforced errors to deliver the title tomorrow.

Meanwhile, men’s doubles player Soh Wooi Yik admitted to throwing his jersey to fans in a display of emotion after he and Aaron Chia emerged victorious in their nail-biting 21-14, 20-22, 21-19, three-set encounter against Kim Hwi Tae-Kim Jaehwan, making up for their bad performance against Japanese pair Ayato Endo-Yuta Takei yesterday.

World seven-best doubles pair, Aaron-Wooi Yik, lost to the 857th world ranked Japanese pair 21-23, 16-21, in the last Group B match yesterday.

“Yesterday we lost to a lower ranked pair and I was obviously uncomfortable with the defeat but I am satisfied winning this game,” he said.

Aaron meanwhile hoped that his teammates remained focused on winning the 2022 BATC as they had the advantage of fielding the main squad compared to Indonesia, which fielded their second squad in this edition.

Fellow national singles player Ng Tze Yong, who secured the winning point after beating Kim Joo Wan 19-21, 21-16, 21-12, is hoping that he can put on a better performance during the finals.

“Not just a must win (final) but of course we will fight until the end,” he said.

The other semi-final match witnessed defending champions Indonesia defeating Singapore 3-2 and remain on track in their hunt for a fourth consecutive title as they take on Malaysia tomorrow. — Bernama