BATC 2022: Malaysian men’s squad inch closer to maiden title

National singles player Ng Tze Yong playing against South Korean team Kim Joo Wan at the 2022 Asian Team Badminton Championships (BATC) at the Setia City Convention Center, Shah Alam, February 19, 2022. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Feb 19 — The national men’s team are getting closer to clinching their maiden Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) title, thanks to a 3-0 victory over South Korea in the semi-finals here today.

The win saw Malaysia avenge the defeat of the women’s squad at the hands of the Koreans by a similar score earlier today. The Malaysian men’s team finished runners-up in the 2020 edition for their best achievement since the tournament began in 2016.

However, it was a stuttering start for Malaysia as All England champion and home crowd favourite Lee Zii Jia was humbled by Jeon Hyeok Jin, ranked 2094th in the world, in the first game.

The world number seven Zii Jia was toothless as he failed to ward off Hyeok Jin’s attacks and lost 13-21, but the Malaysian regained his composure to take the second game 21-13 before winning 21-15 in the rubber to give Malaysia the first point.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 men’s doubles bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik continued the winning momentum with a strong display to come out tops against Kim Hwi Tae-Kim Jaehwan, winning 21-14 in the first game.

But the South Korean pair fought back to drag the game into the decider as they subdued the world number seven duo 22-20 in the second game.

The Malaysian pair then finished off the game in a dramatic way with a 21-19 win to make it 2-0 in favour of the national squad. Wooi Yik threw his jersey to fans in the Setia City Convention Centre to celebrate the hard-fought victory.

It was another thriller in the third match as young shuttler Ng Tze Yong came from a game down to beat Kim Joo Wan to deliver the winning point for Malaysia.

After losing 19-21 in the first game, the 21-year-old Tze Yong turned on his power and went into full attacking mode to win the second game 21-16.

He then had a relatively easy game in the decider, thumping Joo Wan 21-12 to put Malaysia into the final.

In the men's final at 4pm tomorrow, Malaysia will meet arch-rivals and defending champions Indonesia, who edged Singapore 3-2 in the other semi-final.

The women's final at 10 am tomorrow will see South Korea taking on Indonesia. — Bernama