Struggling Real bid to stay clear of Sevilla

Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe (left) fights for the ball with Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro and forward Karim Benzema during the Uefa Champions League round of 16 first leg football match at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, February 15, 2022. — AFP pic

MADRID, Feb 17 — Real Madrid lead Sevilla by four points at the top of La Liga going into the last three months of the season and the capital club are mired in a poor run of form at a crucial time in the title race.

Real have won only one of the last five games in all competitions, including a last-minute 1-0 loss to Paris St Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, giving Sevilla hope of a first Spanish league crown since 1946.

Sevilla travel to Espanyol on Sunday buoyed by a 2-0 win over Elche as Real look to bounce back with a home win over Alaves on Saturday following their scoreless draw at Villarreal.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti was heavily criticised after the loss to PSG in which his team failed to muster a shot on target and needed a brilliant performance by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to stay in the tie.

Striker Karim Benzema played after missing the last three games due to injury but looked rusty along with young forward Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid lead the standings on 54 points from 24 games, four ahead of Sevilla and 11 clear of Real Betis. Barcelona are fourth with 39 points, level with champions Atletico Madrid who suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat by Levante, only the bottom side’s second win of the season. — Reuters