KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe and alert-level continuous rain warning in several areas in Sabah today.

In a statement this morning, MetMalaysia director-general Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said that a severe-level warning has been issued for the Sandakan (Beluran) and Kudat (Kota Marudu and Pitas) areas.

Meanwhile, an alert-level continuous rain warning has been issued for the West Coast (Ranau and Kota Belud), Sandakan (Telupid and Sandakan) and Kudat.

The public can obtain the latest weather information through MetMalaysia’s official website, the myCuaca mobile application and the department’s official social media pages, or by contacting 1-300-22-1638 for any enquiries. — Bernama