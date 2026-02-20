PUTRAJAYA, Feb 20 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will conduct thorough and transparent investigations into any violations of rules or laws by its officers or personnel, in accordance with due process and legal principles as emphasised by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Its director-general, Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah said every allegation of misconduct will be investigated appropriately without interference from any party.

“MMEA welcomes the Prime Minister’s assertion that every complaint against civil servants must be investigated according to the law,” he said in a statement here in response to Anwar’s speech at the Home Ministry’s gathering earlier yesterday.

In his speech, the Prime Minister said any complaints against public officials must be investigated in accordance with the rule of law, rather than on perceptions or political motives.

Mohd Rosli said that these measures are essential for maintaining public trust and demonstrating the professionalism and accountability emphasised by the Prime Minister.

“Without integrity, public trust will erode. MMEA is committed to ensuring all personnel carry out their duties with honesty and responsibility,” he said.

He also said this year, the MMEA had investigated 19 cases of misconduct involving officers and personnel, including corruption, absenteeism, drug abuse, and breaches of the public service code of conduct.

“Of these cases, three officers were dismissed; three had their salary increments deferred; nine received warnings; and four were cleared after full investigations and proceedings,” added Mohd Noor Rosli. — Bernama