Philippines the first test for new Harimau Malaya head coach Pan-gon and co

Harimau Malaya’s new head coach Kim Pan-gon speaks at a press conference at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya, February 17, 2022. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 17 — Philippines will be the first test for Kim Pan-gon and company after the South Korean was appointed as the new Harimau Malaya head coach, last month.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) in a statement said the friendly match against “The Azkals” would be played in Singapore on March 23.

Three days later (March 26), Pan Gon’s boys are slated to feature in a “Causeway Derby” friendly match against Singapore, also to be held in the island republic.

FAM stated that both matches would serve as preparations ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers in June.

The 53-year-old coach at his first press conference today feels that Malaysia is in a “comfortable” position to reach the Asian Cup 2023 after Malaysia was selected as one of the six hosts for the final round qualifiers in June.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in a statement today listed India, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia and Uzbekistan as hosts for the qualifiers to determine the remaining 11 teams that will advance to the finals that will be played at 10 cities across China.

Now in the final round qualifiers, 24 nations are set to fight for the 11 spots on June 8, 11 and 14, with only the winners of six groups and five best runners-up to advance.

The draw will be held on February 24 virtually at the AFC House in Bukit Jalil, where the teams will be divided into five seeding pots based on the February 10 Fifa rankings. — Bernama