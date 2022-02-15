National shuttler M. Thinaah tests positive for Covid-19

Thinaah (left), who is asymptomatic, is currently self-isolating. — Picture via Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Feb 15 — National women’s team suffered a big blow ahead of their opening fixture against reigning champion, Japan, in the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2022 as doubles shuttler M. Thinaah has been tested positive for Covid-19.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in a Facebook post today stated that the 24-year-old shuttler, who is asymptomatic, was currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with the Ministry of Health (KKM), Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) as well as National Sports Council (NSC) protocol on quarantine.

However, Thinaah’s partner, Pearly Tan was tested negative for the virus.

“Everyone at the Association wishes Thinaah a speedy recovery,” it said.

BATC 2022 which kicks off today at the Setia City Convention Centre will be held until Sunday (Feb 20). — Bernama