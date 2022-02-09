West Ham fine Zouma ‘maximum amount’ for mistreating pet cat

West Ham United’s Kurt Zouma during the match against Watford at London Stadium in London, February 8, 2022. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Feb 9 ― West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has been fined the “maximum amount possible” for mistreating his pet cat, the Premier League club announced today.

“West Ham United can confirm that Kurt Zouma has been fined the maximum amount possible following his actions in the video that circulated,” the club said in a statement.

“The player has immediately accepted the fine and has requested that it is donated to animal welfare charities.”

It came as animal welfare charity the RSPCA had taken two cats belonging to Zuma into care.

The France international, who played against Watford in the Premier League yesterday, has been widely condemned after a video emerged of him dropping, kicking and slapping the animal. ― AFP