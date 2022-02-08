Geisenberger wins sixth Olympic medal to tie luge record

Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger competes in the women’s singles luge event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Yanqing, February 8, 2022. ― AFP pic

YANQING, Feb 8 ― Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger won her third straight Winter Games gold in the women’s singles today to claim a record-equalling sixth Olympic medal in the sport.

The 34-year-old successfully defended her Olympic title with a combined winning time of 3min 54.507sec at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

Having now won a career total of five golds and a bronze, Geisenberger has matched the record of six Olympic medals won by Italian luge legend Armin Zoeggeler.

Her German team-mate Anna Berreiter took the silver medal at 0.493sec behind with Russian luge racer Tatyana Ivanova finishing with bronze, 1.053sec back. ― AFP